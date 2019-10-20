Baby and schoolchildren in hospital after Footscray crash

Three young children are among five people in hospital after a car crash in Footscray last night.

Paramedics attended the crash in busy Barkly Street about 10.45pm.

They treated five people in the scene, all of whom required hospitalisation.

The three children — a baby girl and two primary school students — were taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

A woman aged in her 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries to the pelvis.

Meanwhile, a woman aged in her 50s was taken to The Alfred with abdomen injuries.

All five patients were in stable conditions upon arrival to hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear.

That crash came after a man died in one-car crash into a tree at Kellalac near Warracknabeel yesterday morning.

A motorist driving past the crash site on the Warracknabeal-Stawell Road notified emergency services shortly before 5am.

Police believe the driver was travelling south towards Minyip when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled several times before coming to rest on the side of the road.

The yet to be identified male driver, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene.