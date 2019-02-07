3AW
“Baby powder buying syndicate” cleans out supermarket shelf in minutes

2 hours ago
3aw mornings

A father has expressed his concern after he witnessed what he described as an “international baby powder buying syndicate” clearing out the shelves at Woolworths.

Simon Dennis was at The Glen when he noticed “up to 40 people” filing in and out of the supermarket with cans of baby formula.

The main doors of the shopping centre hadn’t even opened yet.

“It was like a trained mission,” Simon told Neil Mitchell.

The supermarket has a two can limit per transaction.

“It was a really uncomfortable feeling,” he said.

Simon said staff and security at the store seemed helpless to stop what was happening.

“I was told it’s not a new problem,” he said.

