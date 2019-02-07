“Baby powder buying syndicate” cleans out supermarket shelf in minutes

A father has expressed his concern after he witnessed what he described as an “international baby powder buying syndicate” clearing out the shelves at Woolworths.

Simon Dennis was at The Glen when he noticed “up to 40 people” filing in and out of the supermarket with cans of baby formula.

The main doors of the shopping centre hadn’t even opened yet.

“It was like a trained mission,” Simon told Neil Mitchell.

The supermarket has a two can limit per transaction.

“It was a really uncomfortable feeling,” he said.

Simon said staff and security at the store seemed helpless to stop what was happening.

“I was told it’s not a new problem,” he said.

@woolworths you should be embarrassed. I’ve just witnessed a international baby powder buying syndicate (>30 folks in the group) clear out your shelves before The Glen shopping centre opens its main doors this morning. Your staff and security seemed highly uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/d9eAh8jVmf — Simon Dennis (@simon_j_dennis) February 5, 2019

