Bacchus Marsh Soccer Club reject sponsorship from local business over toxic waste dumping plan

A Victorian soccer club has turned down a major sponsorship deal from a local business in a defiant stance against the businesses part in a plan to dump toxic soil in the community.

The Bacchus Marsh Scorpions rejected a $5000 sponsorship from Maddingley Brown Coal, which is worth 40 per cent of the club’s total funding.

Maddingley Brown Coal, which has sponsored the club for several years, is involved in potential plans to truck in tonnes of toxic soil from the West Gate Tunnel Project.

President of the Bacchus Marsh Soccer Club, Liam Kiely, said it was “a big decision” by the committee, but one it had to take.

“We just couldn’t support Maddingly Brown Coal on this extension plan that they have,” Mr Kiely told 3AW’s Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I’m just an ordinary person living in Bacchus Marsh and I’m scared. I’m scared about what’s happening at Maddingly Brown Coal. There’s not enough information coming to the community. Public information sessions are being held during the day when a lot of people are at work, there’s just an awful lot of secrecy.

“PFAS, from what we read, is one of the most dangerous chemicals around, it seems to last forever.

“The health and safety of our kids and ourselves is more important than any financial donation. I encourage all other community organisations in the Marsh (sic) to consider their position.”

The soccer club has been overwhelmed by businesses coming forward offering support and sponsorship, but Mr Kiely said that’s not the most important thing.

“The more important thing, for the Bacchus Marsh community is get to the public rally that’s being held on Tuesday in the Bacchus Marsh Green,” he said.

