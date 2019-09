Bachar Houli has signed a one-year contract extension at Tigerland.

After what has been dubbed a career-best season, the 31-year-old has been rewarded and will play on in 2020.

Houli earned his first All-Australian selection in 2019 after leading a strong defensive role in the wake of Alex Rance’s injury.

It will be his 10th season at the club after leaving Essendon in 2010.

