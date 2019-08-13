3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Back from the dead! Melbourne’..

Back from the dead! Melbourne’s shopping strips show signs of life

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Shopping strips dotted around Melbourne’s suburbs are roaring back to life by broadening their appeal and attracting service-based businesses according to a new study.

Research by commercial agency Fitzroys found 85% of strips were reducing vacancy rates by increasing the number of service-based businesses such as dentists, massage parlours and gyms.

Director at Fitzroys David Bourke said the key to a successful strip was to offer services you can’t get online.

“Across the strips that we surveyed we certainly saw a pick up in those service providers,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“They were once upon a time on the periphery of the strips, and with rental levels coming back to more realistic levels, a lot of these providers are seizing the opportunities to relocate to better positions within the strip.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ross and John
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332