Back from the dead! Melbourne’s shopping strips show signs of life

Shopping strips dotted around Melbourne’s suburbs are roaring back to life by broadening their appeal and attracting service-based businesses according to a new study.

Research by commercial agency Fitzroys found 85% of strips were reducing vacancy rates by increasing the number of service-based businesses such as dentists, massage parlours and gyms.

Director at Fitzroys David Bourke said the key to a successful strip was to offer services you can’t get online.

“Across the strips that we surveyed we certainly saw a pick up in those service providers,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“They were once upon a time on the periphery of the strips, and with rental levels coming back to more realistic levels, a lot of these providers are seizing the opportunities to relocate to better positions within the strip.”

Click PLAY below to hear more