BACK INTO LOCKDOWN: Stage 3 restrictions return for ALL of Melbourne

All of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire is going back into lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews has just announced the news.

Stage 3 restrictions will return from 11.59pm tomorrow.

They’ll be in place for the next six weeks.

It comes after 191 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

“These are unsustainably high numbers,” Daniel Andrews said while making the announcement.

The last time they were in place for all of Melbourne was May 13.

12 postcodes are already under these restrictions.

The Mitchell Shire includes towns such as Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, Tallarook, Pyalong and Wallan.

It means you can only leave home for four reasons.