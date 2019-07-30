Back to basics: New course to train cooks and chefs on allergies

A lack of understanding on how to prepare meals for people with allergies has lead to the creation of a new free online training module for cooks and chefs.

The National Allergy Strategy unveiled the plan today, and CEO Maria Said says while most prepare meals properly, there’s still a lot of confusion around the issue.

“There are some who are diligent in preparing meals for people with food allergies, but there are some who don’t have the understanding they really should have,” She told Ross and John.

“It’s important that the person discloses their allergy.

“There’s too much room for error for allergens to be written on menus and for cooks and chefs to stick to that menu every single time they prepare the food.” she said.

To access the course go to foodallergyaware.com.au

