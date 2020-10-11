BACK TO SCHOOL! Thousands of Victorian kids return to the classroom

Almost 600,000 Victorian students will return to the classroom today.

It’ll be the first time since June.

All primary school and Year 7 students will return to on-site learning after 10 weeks at home.

“There’ll be a few nerves and a bit of excitement,” Pitsa Binnion, principal of McKinnon Secondary College, told Ross and Russel.

“But the teachers are well and truly prepared.

“I can’t wait to have some noise in the school yard.”

Those in Year 8, Year 9 and Year 10 return on October 26.

Year 11 and Year 12 students are also back in the classroom.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo: Getty iStock)