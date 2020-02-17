3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Backpackers to be enticed with..

Backpackers to be enticed with special visas to help bushfire rebuilding effort

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Backpackers will be able to access special visas that will allow them to get a second year in Australia and stay with the same employer for a year.

The aim? To help Australia rebuild in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

“The task is enormous,” Alan Tudge, the acting minister for immigration, told Neil Mitchell.

International visitors currently have to work regionally for six months to gain a second year in Australia.

Mr Tudge said paid and unpaid work in approved disaster zones would count towards future visa applications.

Another change made under the system is the ability to stay with the same employer for a year, up from six months.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

PIC: Getty Images

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.