‘Bad Bill has arrived’: Neil Mitchell concerned by Shorten’s ABC interview

Smug. Aggressive. Angry. Arrogant.

That was Neil Mitchell’s takeaway from Bill Shorten’s interview on the ABC’s 7.30 program on Thursday night.

“Bad Bill has arrived,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Good Bill from the campaign has disappeared.

“I hope we get more Good Bill as Prime Minister because I think he’s going to win.”

Neil Mitchell tried to get a sense of the mood of the major parties ahead of Saturday’s ballot.

He was joined by Senator Scott Ryan, an elder statesman for the Liberal Party, as well as former Labor State Secretary turned Melbourne City Councillor Nick Reece.

