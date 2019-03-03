Bad boozers: Startling survey results show men don’t understand healthy drinking

A new study has found many Australian men are underestimating the risk of excess drinking.

More than half the respondents — 59 per cent — say they have at least five standard drinks in a drinking session, once a week.

And particularly startlingly, most of those surveyed consider a risky level of alcohol consumption to be at 10 standard drinks, and some believe up to 29 drinks per session is OK for one’s health.

The research also found many men feel like they can’t socialise with other men without alcohol.

National health guidelines recommend having no more than two drinks a day to avoid risk of disease.

That advice is currently under review.