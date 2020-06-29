‘Bad luck’ a factor in Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreaks, says Queensland virologist

“Bad luck” has undoubtedly been a factor in Victoria’s recent COVID-19 outbreaks, a virology professor from the University of Queensland has told 3AW Drive.

Associate Professor Ian Mackay spoke with Tom Elliott on Monday.

He was asked where Victoria had “gone wrong” compared with his state.

“I think there’s been some bad luck in Victoria that might have set it apart from either NSW or Queensland,” Ian Mackay said.

“Things like the meat packing outbreak and other clusters like that have kept the virus alive in the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive