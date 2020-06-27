Bad to worse: Victoria records highest COVID-19 numbers since April

Victoria’s COVID-19 spike has grown, with 41 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

That’s the highest daily total of new cases since there were 49 on April 3.

Only one of the 41 cases is from overseas travellers.

Thirteen were found in routine testing and 19 are still under investigation.

There’s currently 260 cases of community transmission, which is 15 more than yesterday.

The deputy chief health officer, Dr Annaliese van Diemen, says the 41 new cases remain predominantly in the hot spot suburbs.

About 22,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, up moderately on the past three days, during which between 20,000 and 21,000 were conducted.

LAST 10 DAYS

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41