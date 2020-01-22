Baffling arrow signage blunder causes confusion at busy Melbourne intersection

A major road signage blunder created a confusing and dangerous situation for motorists in South Melbourne this week.

At the intersection of Montague Street and Normanby Road a right turn arrow was accidentally painted in the left lane, instead of a left turn arrow.

With a straight arrow in the middle, anyone turning right from the left lane would risk crashing into a vehicle going straight ahead beside them!

Jack told 3AW’s Ross and John the confusing arrow has now been painted over, but it was definitely there yesterday.

“It wasn’t photoshopped, it was actually real!,” he said.

“They fixed it last night. They’ve painted the right turn bit black and put the other bit on the left-hand side, so nobody can be confused!”

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport confirmed the photo 3AW Breakfast received was real.

A water main burst in the area last week and emergency repairs were conducted by South East Water, who then repainted the road markings with the incorrect arrow.