Bail reporting for accused criminals suspended over coronavirus concerns

Bail reporting at police stations across Victoria will be suspended from Friday, due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email obtained by Nine News, which was sent to all Victoria Police members today, bail conditions requiring reporting at police stations will be suspended for all offenders.

Nine News court reporter Eliza Rugg said it’s “a massive change to the bail system”.

“As to how these accused people actually check in police, that remain to be seen,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

CONFIRMED this email has been sent to all police officers and PSOs in Victoria “Bail reporting to be suspended while Chief Health Officer directions in place” @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/FtURe2xpjq — Eliza Rugg (@Eliza_Rugg9) April 20, 2020

The changes come after gangland widow Roberta Williams won a bid in court today to have her bail conditions eased.

Williams is a chronic asthmatic, and argued reporting in person at a police station put her at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.

