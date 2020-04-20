3AW
Bail reporting for accused criminals suspended over coronavirus concerns

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Bail reporting at police stations across Victoria will be suspended from Friday, due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email obtained by Nine News, which was sent to all Victoria Police members today, bail conditions requiring reporting at police stations will be suspended for all offenders.

Nine News court reporter Eliza Rugg said it’s “a massive change to the bail system”.

“As to how these accused people actually check in police, that remain to be seen,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

The changes come after gangland widow Roberta Williams won a bid in court today to have her bail conditions eased.

Williams is a chronic asthmatic, and argued reporting in person at a police station put her at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.

