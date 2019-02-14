Ball tampering scandal the making of Australian skipper Tim Paine

When Tim Paine was brought back into Australia’s Test team in 2017, he was just happy to have a second chance at Test cricket after a constant battle with injuries.

However, fast forward a few months and Paine would be thrust into the captaincy role of the Australian Test team – following the darkest day in Australian cricket.

It was day three of the third Test in Cape Town which saw the Australians caught ball tampering against South Africa – facing global condemnation from the cricket world.

The scandal saw then captain Steve Smith, vice captain David Warner suspended for 12 months and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

It also saw a cultural review conducted and a number of Cricket Australia Executives depart including CEO James Sutherland and High Performance manager Pat Howard.

Paine says it was a tough period for Australian cricket to come out of.

The 34-year-old has done an outstanding job carrying Australian cricket out of the depths of despair and through a rebuilding period with a number of players players brought into the Test team.

Since that dramatic day in South Africa, Australia has won three Tests, lost four and one draw against the likes of India and Sri Lanka and are now ranked fourth in the world.

And while they have also battled some of their toughest days as a cricket playing nation, Paine admits things are looking bright ahead of a big 2019.

Paine has played 21 Tests and averages 35.14 with the bat including five half centuries for his country.

Australia will head to India for a limited overs tour in March shortly followed by an ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE.

The World Cup will be the next big piece of silverware up for grabs in May in the UK- before the Ashes against the old enemy beginning on August 1.

