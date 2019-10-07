Advertisement
Ballarat bus driver has a win in court over ‘substantial miscarriage of justice’
A Ballarat bus driver who was jailed for more than five years for seriously injuring six people when he crashed his bus into the notorious Montague Street Bridge has had a win in court.
Jack Aston has been granted leave to appeal his convictions.
The 55-year-old is serving a minimum 2.5 jail term of the crash in February 2016.
Court of Appeal judges Phillip Priest, Stephen Kaye and David Beach have ruled there was a “substantial miscarriage of justice” in Aston’s County Court trial.
The hearing continues.