Gym owner’s surprising reaction after theft at his Ballarat business

A business owner in Ballarat is being commended for his compassionate reaction after his business was broken into.

Sean Weir from SWF 24/7 Gym in Ballarat took to Facebook to reach out to the thief.

“My message to this person is you can keep everything, you can keep the laptop, you can keep the singlets, you can keep the money, do whatever you like with the iPads, but if you have it in you to return the program that’s on the laptop, with all the membership data that we’ve worked very hard to produce over the last four years, that would be very helpful,” he said in his social media video.

Sean told Heidi Murphy he had some troublesome teenage years, and hopes this person can get their life back on track.

“There’s no point fighting fire with fire,” he said.

“You don’t know everyone’s story, it obviously doesn’t excuse what’s happened.

“But I thought I’d just take the approach of reaching out to the person.”

