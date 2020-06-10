3AW
Ballarat locals ‘horrified’ after swans found decapitated

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Ballarat locals have been left “horrified” after two swans at Lake Wendoree were found with their heads chopped off.

The swans at Lake Wendouree are a much loved tourist attraction, popular with locals and visitors alike.

Peter told Neil Mitchell about the decapitation this morning.

“I’m so concerned,” he said.

“There was a couple of swans mutilated overnight. The society is sick.”

Kay from the Boatshed Restaurant near Lake Wendouree said locals were “horrified” by the gruesome act.

Neil Mitchell
News
