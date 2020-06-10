Ballarat locals ‘horrified’ after swans found decapitated
Ballarat locals have been left “horrified” after two swans at Lake Wendoree were found with their heads chopped off.
The swans at Lake Wendouree are a much loved tourist attraction, popular with locals and visitors alike.
Peter told Neil Mitchell about the decapitation this morning.
“I’m so concerned,” he said.
“There was a couple of swans mutilated overnight. The society is sick.”
Kay from the Boatshed Restaurant near Lake Wendouree said locals were “horrified” by the gruesome act.
