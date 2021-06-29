3AW
Ballarat man posts hilarious ad for ‘Ferrari-ish’ used car

8 hours ago
3AW Afternoons
Article image for Ballarat man posts hilarious ad for ‘Ferrari-ish’ used car

A Ballarat man has taken an unusual approach to selling his car.

Oliver Reeves took to Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2003 Daewoo Lanos, with a car advertisement titled “Ferrari-ish car!”

It’s listed for $1300, down from the original $2000 asking price.

But the description is where the ad really differs from the norm.

“Hear that?! That’s the sound of the crowds turning their heads to check out your beautiful new Daewoo Lanos as you pull into a premium spot outside Pancho on Armstrong St in Ballarat!! Have you always dreamed of owning a Ferrari but never quite had the cash or got around to it? Well nows (sic) your chance to own something nothing like a Ferrari but a work of art none the less and at a millionth of the price! Wow!,” the ad begins.

Mr Reeves says the car’s running costs are “the equivalent of 2 cheeseburgers (with mayo) a week”.

Motoring journalist Elise Elliott, who is filling in as Afternoons host, says it’s “one of the funniest, most outrageous car ads of all time”.

While the ad has attracted plenty of attention for its humour, Mr Reeves says he’s yet to receive any serious offers on the vehicle.

Press PLAY below to hear the writer of the ad, Oliver Reeves, on air with Elise Elliott

3AW Afternoons
News
