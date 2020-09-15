Ballarat pub’s ingenious idea to raise money for local charities

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Traditional charity sausage sizzles haven’t been able to go ahead recently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, so a regional Victorian pub has come up with a creative way of helping charities to raise funds.

The Western Hotel in Ballarat has set up a drive through sausage sizzle.

It operated for the first time on Saturday and was so successful the pub plans to do it again for at least the next two weekends.

Publican Dan Cronan said the sausage sizzle was a success “on a lot of levels”.

“The idea was given to me by one of my regular customers,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We set up the old school gazebo sausage sizzle.

“We’ve got a drive through coffee shop that we set up in the first lockdown … we used that as a platform to do our drive through sausage sizzle, which worked really well.”

Press PLAY below for more.