Ballarat woman wakes to find man armed with knife in her bedroom

A woman has woken in the middle of the night to find an intruder armed with a knife in her bedroom.

The break-in happened about 1am in Melvyn Crescent in the Ballarat suburb of Mount Clear.

The 56-year-old woman woke to see a man standing in her room, holding a knife.

The man stole items from her bedside table before fleeing.

The victim was not physically injured.

Meanwhile detectives are also investigating a separate aggravated burglary in the nearby suburb of Soldiers Hill shortly before midnight.

A burglar entered the garage of a home on Gregory Street and stole a 2017 Honda CRV registered 1JF 7KI.

The car is yet to be recovered.

Investigators do not believe the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au