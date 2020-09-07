Balmy winds fuel fire near Ballarat and spark hundreds of calls for help

Victorians have slept through the warmest night since March as wild winds lashed the state, fuelling a five hectare scrub fire.

Firefighters are battling the blaze in inaccessible terrain 10 kilometres south of Buninyong.

An advice message is in place for Cargerie, Elaine, Enfield, Grenville, Mount Mercer, but no properties are under threat.

Meanwhile, gusts of up to 100km/h have been recorded at Melbourne Airport.

The SES has received a couple of hundred calls for assistance and about 3000 properties are currently without power.

Strong winds are expected to persist throughout the morning.