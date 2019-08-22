‘Bang! It completely seized up’: Denis Walter’s wood chopping incident

Denis just wanted to enjoy a warming fire… and ended up housebound.

The 3AW Afternoons host was chopping wood when he threw his back out.

“The actual log splitting was fine. When I reached for what I’d split — bang! It completely seized up,” Denis told Grubby and Dee Dee, who stepped in at the last minute to host his show.

“I never thought that I would be interviewed on my own program,” he said.

Grubby assured Denis his injury wasn’t an embarrassing one…

‘I think you’ve injured yourself in a very manly way!,” he said.

