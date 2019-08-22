‘Bang! It completely seized up’: Denis Walter’s wood chopping incident
Denis just wanted to enjoy a warming fire… and ended up housebound.
The 3AW Afternoons host was chopping wood when he threw his back out.
“The actual log splitting was fine. When I reached for what I’d split — bang! It completely seized up,” Denis told Grubby and Dee Dee, who stepped in at the last minute to host his show.
“I never thought that I would be interviewed on my own program,” he said.
Grubby assured Denis his injury wasn’t an embarrassing one…
‘I think you’ve injured yourself in a very manly way!,” he said.
Press PLAY below to hear Denis’ story.
Oh dear … poor @deniswalter3aw has done his back chopping wood. Grubby and I will be in his chair from midday today @3AW693
— Dee Dee Dunleavy (@DeeDeeDunleavy) August 21, 2019