Bar owner’s marquee nightmare continues despite mayor stepping in

A small business owner says he “doesn’t have much fight left” after a drawn out battle with the Maribyrnong council over the erection of a marquee.

Owner of Seddon bar and restaurant Charles and Gamon, Eamon Walmsley, had previously contacted Neil Mitchell explaining his struggles to get approval for an outdoor marquee so the business could continue trading while abiding by COVID-19 restrctions.

The saga even drew an apology to Mr Walmsley from Maribyrnong mayor Michael Clarke, with promises of a quick resolution.

However, approval was not granted despite the mayor stepping in and now “75 per cent” of the marquee has been removed.

“I never want to hear the word ‘Marquee’ again,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“We understood it was resolved and we would create a dialogue, and then we were told we were still in breach, was obviously quite a surprise.”

Image: GOOGLE MAPS