Barnaby Joyce calls on consumers to buy milk that helps Australian farmers

Barnaby Joyce is calling on consumers to buy milk that helps Australian farmers.

Woolworths announced on Monday it would stop selling its $1-a-litre milk, raising its milk prices by 10 per cent to support dairy farmers.

It means one litre bottles will now cost $1.10.

While an extra 10 cents per litre may not seem like much, Mr Joyce told Tom Elliott the move will make a “huge difference” to the industry.

“This allows the survival of Western Australian dairy farmers,” he said.

The former Nationals leader said consumers should reward Woolworths for the move.

“Just say: we’ll go to the place that treats our farmers fairly,” he said.

“We’re not just going to sit idly by and see a hard-working section of our economy (disappear).”

Tom said he’s surprised Coles and Aldi haven’t followed suit.

Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP