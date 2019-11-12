Barnaby Joyce slammed after suggesting two people who died in NSW bushfires ‘most likely’ voted for The Greens

Former National Party leader Barnaby Joyce has come under attack after suggesting two people who died in the NSW bushfires “most likely” voted for the Greens.

The backbencher made the controversial comment while being interviewed on Sky News on Tuesday.

It came after Mr Joyce blamed “green” policy for increasing the threat of bushfires, citing a lack of controlled burns as contributing factor to the strength of the blaze.

“I acknowledge that the two people who died were most likely people who voted for the Green party, so I am not going to start attacking them,” he told Sky News.

“That’s the last thing I want to do.

“What I want to concentrate on is the policies that we can mitigate these tragedies happening again in the future.”

