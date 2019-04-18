3AW
Bashed, bloodied, roadside: Police suspect ‘multiple people’ involved in mysterious assault

2 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

FIRST ON THE RUMOUR FILE

Police are trying to piece together how a man came to be found injured on the side of an isolated road in Melbourne’s north.

3AW has been told he was found bloodied and apparently bashed on Ridge Road in Yan Yean about 5.10pm yesterday.

The victim was found by passers-by who cared for the man while waiting for help.

Paramedics arrived and took him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe he may have been assaulted by multiple people however the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are urged to come forward.

 

Ross and John
News
