Basketball stadium gun scare alarms Dandenong residents

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Dandenong residents were alarmed after police swarmed a basketball stadium car park yesterday.

A caller to the Rumour File reported a large police presence, including the air wing, at the stadium at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the stadium on Stud Road after reports of a man with a gun.

A 32-year-old Ferntree Gully man was arrested by police after they found an imitation firearm in his car.

He was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearm, prohibited person possess imitation firearm and disorderly conduct.

The man was also fined $1652 for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.