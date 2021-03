Bayside residents are fuming after a historic house at Hampton was bulldozed by a developer, despite their appeals.

They fear more destruction is on the way.

Matthew Cripps, manager of development services at Bayside Council, said it was a complicated issue.

“It is disappointing to see this important heritage fabric being demolished and lost,” he said on 3AW Afternoons.

Picture by Getty iStock