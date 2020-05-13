BBC sports commentator calls Phillip Island penguin parade in hilarious video
David Attenborough may have some competition!
A BBC sports commentator has turned his hand to nature narration during COVID-19 lockdown.
Andrew Cotter has added his hilarous commentary to footage of the Phillip Island penguin parade, describing the parade as a race.
Neil Mitchell says the funny video may give Victoria a much-needed tourism boost when international travel resumes.
“With the following he has with his videos, this will be one of the greatest promotions you’ve ever seen for Phillip Island!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.
Who will win the Great Little Penguin Race?
BBC sport commentator #AndrewCotter puts a hilarious spin on the penguins’ nightly waddle.#phillipislandnp @Melbourne pic.twitter.com/jS53d5kHqF
— Phillip Island Nature Parks (@PhillipIslandNP) May 11, 2020
Press PLAY below for more.