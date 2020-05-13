3AW
BBC sports commentator calls Phillip Island penguin parade in hilarious video

3 hours ago
David Attenborough may have some competition!

A BBC sports commentator has turned his hand to nature narration during COVID-19 lockdown.

Andrew Cotter has added his hilarous commentary to footage of the Phillip Island penguin parade, describing the parade as a race.

Neil Mitchell says the funny video may give Victoria a much-needed tourism boost when international travel resumes.

“With the following he has with his videos, this will be one of the greatest promotions you’ve ever seen for Phillip Island!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Press PLAY below for more.

