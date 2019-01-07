“Be careful”: Ian Chappell’s Ashes warning ahead of Sri Lanka series

Cricket great Ian Chappell has warned Australian selectors to be “careful” with who they pick to take on Sri Lanka.

He fears performances may be inflated due to the opposition.

It comes after a 2-1 series humbling against India – the first time India has won a Test series on Australian soil.

A handful of batting positions appear up for grabs as a result.

However, Chappell says selectors should have one-eye on the upcoming Ashes against England when picking the team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka this month.

“They need to be careful who they pick to play,” he said on 3AW.

“Sri Lanka aren’t anywhere near the class of India and therefore there’s likely to be some runs made against them.

“But you better be pretty sure that whoever you’re picking to play against Sri Lanka you fancy they can do a job in England.

Because if you don’t fancy that, then there’s every chance you’re going to be stuck with a guy and have to pikc him for England.

“This is a very tricky selection … these next two Tests.”

