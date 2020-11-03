Beachgoers urged to ‘plan before they come’ as council braces for huge crowds

Beachgoers are being asked to maintain social distancing guidelines to ensure public spaces remain open.

CEO of the City of Port Phillip Peter Smith says if everyone does the right thing the beach will remain open all summer.

“We’re just asking people to continue to do the right thing by following the Chief Health Officer’s directions,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“We’ll be monitoring our most popular parks and beaches throughout the day and encouraging people to go to less crowded spaces if some of them are becoming a little bit too crowded.”

Mr Smith said the length of a beach towel is a good indicator for social distancing.

“1.5 metre towel length is a good guide, leave your mask with your towel if you’re swimming, and of course the current direction is groups of no more than ten outdoors,” he said.

“We’ll be working very closely with police today and if people do the right thing we can keep the beaches open all summer.

“People need to get out and enjoy beautiful days like this.”

