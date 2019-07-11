Beaconsfield blaze: Fire breaks out in furniture store

A fire has broken out on the corner of Princes Highway and Beaconsfield-Emerald Road in Beaconsfield.

The CFA were called to the blaze just after 3pm.

The fire is believed to have started in a furniture store.

Six shops are fully involved.

Twelve CFA trucks, and almost 40 firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control.

Princes Highway has been closed in both directions between Manuka Road and Wood Street.

Police and Ambulance Victoria are also on the scene.

More to come…