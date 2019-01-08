Bearded man with man bun wanted over sexual assault

A bearded man with a man bun is wanted by police in relation to the sexual assault of a woman at Sunshine.

The incident happened just after 6pm on Thursday, December 27.

Police have been told the woman boarded a route 903 bus at the Sunshine Railway Station, disembarking at Munroe Avenue when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

He is perceived to be Pacific Islander in appearance, with a solid build and aged between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a white top, khaki-coloured shorts, and was carrying an Adidas backpack with a yellow logo.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a man that may be able to assist with their enquiries.

