Beauty salons plead with government for reprieve
Melbourne beauty salons are pleading with the state government to give the industry a reprieve on Sunday.
They say they can operate in a COVID-safe manner and were a vital service for the mental health of clients.
“We’re getting phone calls every day,” Sia Psicharis, owner of Beautyologist and board member for the Hair and Beauty Industry Association, told Tom Elliott.
“I think the demand is huge.”
Picture: Getty iStock