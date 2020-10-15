3AW
Beauty salons plead with government for reprieve

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Melbourne beauty salons are pleading with the state government to give the industry a reprieve on Sunday.

They say they can operate in a COVID-safe manner and were a vital service for the mental health of clients.

“We’re getting phone calls every day,” Sia Psicharis, owner of Beautyologist and board member for the Hair and Beauty Industry Association, told Tom Elliott.

“I think the demand is huge.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture: Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
