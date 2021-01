RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The Butcher Club is creating a special Australia Day sausage that will use Victoria Bitter as an ingredient.

Iconic Collab told the Rumour File on Monday that the innovative beer sausage was in the works.

There was confirmation from a spokesperson from the Butcher Club this morning.

Sausages will be on sale at Butcher Club locations for a limited time from January 23.

Image: The Butcher Club, Facebook