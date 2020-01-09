3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beer shipment on its way to Mallacoota (which has run out!)

2 hours ago
3aw mornings

When you’re down on your luck, the little things can make a world of difference.

Mallacoota in far East Gippsland has been virtually cut off from the world due to bushfires.

That means the pub has run out of beer.

Carlton & United Breweries has put together a shipment, dropping almost two dozen kegs and more than 250 cases of beer and cider to HMAS Cerberus.

It’ll arrive in Mallacoota by boat this weekend.

Lou Battel, owner of the Mallacoota Hotel, said it’d lift the spirits of those still in town, including firefighters, army members and other emergency service workers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PIC: Getty Images

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.