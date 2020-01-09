Beer shipment on its way to Mallacoota (which has run out!)

When you’re down on your luck, the little things can make a world of difference.

Mallacoota in far East Gippsland has been virtually cut off from the world due to bushfires.

That means the pub has run out of beer.

Carlton & United Breweries has put together a shipment, dropping almost two dozen kegs and more than 250 cases of beer and cider to HMAS Cerberus.

It’ll arrive in Mallacoota by boat this weekend.

Lou Battel, owner of the Mallacoota Hotel, said it’d lift the spirits of those still in town, including firefighters, army members and other emergency service workers.

PIC: Getty Images