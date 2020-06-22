3AW
TV reporter robbed: Unhelpful online retailer protects thieves’ privacy

3 hours ago
Ross and John

An online retailer is refusing to hand over the address of a suspected car thief who has spent up big on a TV reporter’s credit card.

Nine News reporter Sam Cucchiara had his car stolen last week.

The thieves then went on an online shopping spree with his credit card, which was in the vehicle.

Several purchases were sent to a residential address, but the online retailer has refused to give Sam nor the police the address.

Why?

“For privacy, would you believe,” Cucchiara told Ross and John. “Unbelievable.

“It absolutely beggars belief.”

Ross and John
News
