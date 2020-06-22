TV reporter robbed: Unhelpful online retailer protects thieves’ privacy

An online retailer is refusing to hand over the address of a suspected car thief who has spent up big on a TV reporter’s credit card.

Nine News reporter Sam Cucchiara had his car stolen last week.

The thieves then went on an online shopping spree with his credit card, which was in the vehicle.

Several purchases were sent to a residential address, but the online retailer has refused to give Sam nor the police the address.

Why?

“For privacy, would you believe,” Cucchiara told Ross and John. “Unbelievable.

“It absolutely beggars belief.”

My car was stolen along with my laptop, luggage & wallet … while the thief treated themselves to an online shopping spree on @WishShopping, courtesy of my credit card. Yet, @WishShopping refuses to provide police with the thief’s delivery address because … “privacy” 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) June 22, 2020

