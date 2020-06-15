Behind the bombshell: Journalist stands by Somyruek exposé

The journalist behind the bombshell story that’s exposed Labor MP Adem Somyurek stands by the reporting.

In a defiant statement this morning, Mr Somyurek acknowledged his language was inappropriate, but he rejected claims of branch stacking and said he’d seek a police intervention into the recordings.

“I will be taking steps to seek a police investigation into these matters,” he said.

That statement came about two hours after The Age and 60 Minutes investigative reporter Nick McKenzie told 3AW Breakfast he expected Somyurek to use the recordings as a “diversion tactic”.

“Everything that we’ve broadcast and obtained has been done lawfully,” McKenzie said in that interview.

“It’s a great diversion tactic.

“The real question is what’s on those tapes.”

