Behind the mic: Get to know 3AW’s Pat Mitchell!

Friday morning’s news headlines at 9.30 took an interesting twist when Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, fired a few quick questions at Pat Mitchell.

3AW’s crime reporter was filling in for newsreader David Armstrong.

TJ wanted to get to know Pat before he read the headlines, so he asked him a range of impromptu questions.

And one of his answers cleared up a common misconception about him and Neil!

Click PLAY below to hear the interrogation!