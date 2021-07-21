Bell Street closed east-bound after truck crash

Bell Street has been been closed east-bound in Preston after a truck ploughed into a pole on the corner of Albert Street.

Witness Mikkayla said it’s “absolute madness” at the site of the accident.

“I’ve just seen this truck go straight into this pole,” she told Dee Dee.

“There’s fire trucks driving all around the streets.

“It looks pretty crazy.”

A power line is down and traffic lights are out in the area.

All east-bound traffic on Bell Street is currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to Murray Road or Dundas Street instead.

