3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus case closes Bellarine Peninsula..

Coronavirus case closes Bellarine Peninsula childcare centre

2 hours ago
red hot tip confirmed

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A childcare centre on the Bellarine Peninsula has been closed after a child returned a positive to coronavirus.

Parents with children at the Boorai Centre in Ocean Grove were informed of the positive case late last night.

The infected child last attended attended the centre on Thursday 2 July, and was not visibly unwell at the time.

Ocean Grove is not currently under Stage Three lockdown.

The centre is within the Greater Geelong council area, which only had two active COVID-19 cases yesterday.

red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332