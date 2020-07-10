Coronavirus case closes Bellarine Peninsula childcare centre
A childcare centre on the Bellarine Peninsula has been closed after a child returned a positive to coronavirus.
Parents with children at the Boorai Centre in Ocean Grove were informed of the positive case late last night.
The infected child last attended attended the centre on Thursday 2 July, and was not visibly unwell at the time.
Ocean Grove is not currently under Stage Three lockdown.
The centre is within the Greater Geelong council area, which only had two active COVID-19 cases yesterday.