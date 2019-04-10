3AW
Ben Elton on whether ‘political correctness’ has killed comedy

1 hour ago
in studio with neil mitchell

Comedy great Ben Elton says political correctness hasn’t “killed” comedy.

And he’s used Game Of Thrones to describe how he feels about Australia’s political attitude towards climate change.

Elton joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Wednesday.

He said he’d never felt there was an issue or topic he felt he couldn’t discuss.

“I’ve always been happy to enter any conversation,” he said.

“I don’t actually believe real political correctness is anything other than good manners.

“It’s about respecting each other’s space and trying to communicate in a civilised manner with people.

“It’s not that you can’t say anything.

“Most of these things are a myth, I think.”

Click PLAY below to jump into the studio and hear more!

Click PLAY below to hear the interview in full

