Ben Simmons stands by his accusations of racial vilification against Crown

NBA star, Ben Simmons, has again turned to social media to slam claims he was refused entry to Crown for breaching the dress code and refusing to provide ID.

Australia’s highest-paid athlete says he felt personally singled out when he was turned away from the gaming floor on Monday night.

In a statement via Twitter, the 23-year-old said he’s very passionate about equality and he will always speak up.

As you know an incident happened last night at Crown and my friends and I felt personally singled out, no one likes to feel like this. I am very passionate about equality and I will always speak up even if it means having uncomfortable conversations. — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) August 6, 2019

Crown issued a statement yesterday saying the young athlete failed to adhere to their entry polices.