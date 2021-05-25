3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bendigo on high alert after positive COVID-19 case visits hair salon

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Bendigo on high alert after positive COVID-19 case visits hair salon

Bendigo residents are on high alert after a person with COVID-19 visited a hair salon in the area.

The positive case visited Hairfolk on Williamson Street on Saturday May 22 between 9.40am and 10.10am.

The salon is a Tier 1 exposure site.

Director at Hairfolk, Jemma Lea, says the salon is closed while staff await testing results.

“We’re pretty confident in tracing clients and customers because we obviously do keep records anyway,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The positive case popped in to buy some products, she was in there for about a minute and 10 seconds.

“We have been in touch with all the clients that were in the salon.”

Anyone who was at Hairfolk during the specified time period must get tested and isolate for 14 days from exposure.

Press PLAY below to hear how Hairfolk is managing the situation

Image: Google Maps

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332