Bendigo on high alert after positive COVID-19 case visits hair salon

Bendigo residents are on high alert after a person with COVID-19 visited a hair salon in the area.

The positive case visited Hairfolk on Williamson Street on Saturday May 22 between 9.40am and 10.10am.

The salon is a Tier 1 exposure site.

Director at Hairfolk, Jemma Lea, says the salon is closed while staff await testing results.

“We’re pretty confident in tracing clients and customers because we obviously do keep records anyway,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The positive case popped in to buy some products, she was in there for about a minute and 10 seconds.

“We have been in touch with all the clients that were in the salon.”

Anyone who was at Hairfolk during the specified time period must get tested and isolate for 14 days from exposure.

Image: Google Maps