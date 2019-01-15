Benloch fire downgraded to Watch and Act

A bushfire burning in the regional area of Benloch, about 70 kilometres north-west of Melbourne has been downgraded to a Watch and Act.

An emergency warning was issued earlier this afternoon for residents to shelter indoors.

John Pearce, Incident Controller at the CFA in Gisborne, told Tom Elliott it’s taken about 200 firefighters to contain the blaze, though it is still not under control.

“We have 45 appliances plus 10 vehicles from Forest Fire Management Victoria, about 200 personnel on the foreground and seven or eight aircraft,” John said.

He said the fire has burnt an area of approximately 24 hectares and crews are still assessing any property and livestock losses.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by police.

Image: Nine News