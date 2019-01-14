Bernard Tomic launches bizarre rant against Lleyton Hewitt

Bernard Tomic has unloaded an unholy spray on Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt following Tomic’s first-round loss at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has accused Hewitt of splitting Australia’s playing ranks and promoting talent with whom he has management links for personal financial gain.

Tomic was defeated in straight sets by Marin Cilic on his return to the tournament one year after losing in qualifying.

Aussie doubles great Todd Woodbridge said it was a “poor attempt to deflect” from his defeat.

“One of the most disappointing things here is that it’s become his habit … deflecting a loss, deflecting what work he does to try to get better as a tennis player,” Woodbridge told Tony Jones.

“Lleyton copped it last night, the last one that copped it was Pat Rafter at Wimbledon a couple of years ago.”

“We should just play someone else. We can’t have people like that picking and choosing who plays Davis Cup for Australia.”

Ross Stevenson

He then used his post-match press conference to launch into Hewitt, and declare he would not play Davis Cup under Hewitt.

“I hope he can get moved and we can go back to having a good captain,” Tomic said.

Hewitt, 37, won two grand slams and in 2001 became the youngest ever person to reach world no.1.

Tomic is currently ranked no. 88, has never cracked the top 15 and has never made the semi-final of a grand slam.

