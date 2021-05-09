3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life..

Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life or death decision to amputate leg

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life or death decision to amputate leg

Australian TV legend Bert Newton has had his leg amputated below the knee.

The 82-year-old star developed a toe infection before Christmas.

His condition steadily worsened and he’s spent the past six weeks in hospital.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news to Ross and Russel after receiving a call from Patti Newton.

“Bert was given the ultimatum: You only have a couple of months to live (but) if you have this operation and we amputate your leg you could have many years ahead,” he said.

“Bert clearly chose to stick around.”

Pete Ford says Bert is in “reasonably good spirits”.

Image: Graham Denholm / Getty

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332