Bert Newton makes heartbreaking life or death decision to amputate leg

Australian TV legend Bert Newton has had his leg amputated below the knee.

The 82-year-old star developed a toe infection before Christmas.

His condition steadily worsened and he’s spent the past six weeks in hospital.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news to Ross and Russel after receiving a call from Patti Newton.

“Bert was given the ultimatum: You only have a couple of months to live (but) if you have this operation and we amputate your leg you could have many years ahead,” he said.

“Bert clearly chose to stick around.”

Pete Ford says Bert is in “reasonably good spirits”.

Image: Graham Denholm / Getty