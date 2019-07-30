3AW
Berwick shooting mystery: Police have a victim, and not much else

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Mystery surrounds the circumstances of a shooting that left a Berwick man with chest wounds overnight.

A man presented at Casey Hospital with the gunshot wound about 12.30am.

The 41-year-old has since been transferred to another hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

Police don’t yet know where the shooting occurred.

 Anyone with information or urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

